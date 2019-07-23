Eugene E. Drake



Born: July 31, 1938



Died: July 18, 2019



Eugene E. Drake, 80, of DeKalb died peacefully on Thrusday, July 18, 2019.



He was born on July 31, 1938, in Mayfield Twp, DeKalb County, IL to Clarence and Lillie (Jackson) Drake. He graduated from Sycamore High School in 1957.



Eugene served our Country in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Sycamore American Legion. He was born with a love of the land and was a lifelong farmer, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends that resided at Oak Crest.



He is survived by five children, Christine Drake, Michael Drake (Tina Hultgren), Veronica (Thomas) Bruhl, Jeulee Lackey (Joe Sorna), and Wanda (Randy) Enburg; 11 grandchildren, Madison & Savannah Drake, Acelin, Aidan, Lillian, Eliza Bruhl, Allison (Kyle) Preschel, Eric (Lea) Lackey, Shannon Enburg, Conrad Enburg IV, and Robert Enburg; and great-grandchildren, Justin Enburg and Vienna Peschel; four brothers, Albert (Barbara) Drake, Richard Drake, Gerald (Mary Ann) Drake and David (Linda) Drake; two sisters, Doris Sloniker and Nancy Cockfield.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Drake; parents, Clarence and Lillie Drake; son, Edward Hanson; Siblings, Harold and Rodney Drake and Betty Hall; one sister-in-law, Nora Drake; and one brother-in-law, Ernest Sloniker.



A private burial of cremated remains will be heldon a later date. Please join us on Saturday, August 18th, 12:00 to 3:00 for a gathering of friends and family at the Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St., Sycamore, IL.



A memorialfund will be set at a later date. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 23, 2019