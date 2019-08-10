Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sycamore Veterans Club
121 S. California St
Sycamore, IL
Eugene E. Drake


1938 - 2019
Eugene E. Drake Obituary
Eugene E. Drake

Born: July 31, 1938

Died: July 18, 2019

Eugene E. Drake, 80, of DeKalb died peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

He was born on July 31, 1938, in Mayfield Twp, DeKalb County, IL. to Clarence and Lillie (Jackson) Drake. He graduated from Sycamore High School in 1957.

Eugene served our Country in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Sycamore American Legion. He was born with a love of the land and was a lifelong farmer, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends that resided at Oak Crest.

He is survived by five children, Christiene Drake, Michael Drake (Tina Hultgren), Veronica (Thomas) Bruhl, Jeulee Lackey (Joe Sorna), and Wanda (Randy) Enburg; 11 grandchildren, Madison & Savannah Drake, Acelin Aidan, Lillian, Elza Bruhl, Allison (Kyle) Peschel, Eric (Lea) Lackey, Shannon Enburg, Conrad Enburg IV, and Robert Enburg; and great-grandchildren, Justin Enburg and Vienna Peschel; four brothers, Albert (Barbara) Drake, Richard Drake, Gerald (Mary Ann) Drake and David (Linda) Drake; two sisters, Doris Sloniker and Nancy Cockfield.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Drake; parents, Clarence and Lillie Drake, son, Edward Hanson; siblings, Harold and Rodney Drake and Betty Hall; one sisters-in-law, Nora Drake; and one brothers-in-law, Ernest Sloniker.

Please join us on Sunday, August 18th, 12:00 to 3:00 for a gathering of friends and family at the Sycamore Veterans Club 121 S. California St., Sycamore, IL.

A memorial fund will be set at a later date.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
