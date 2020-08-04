Eugene K. Adee
Born: July 5, 1929; in DeKalb, IL
Died: August 1, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Eugene K. Adee, 91, of Clare, Illinois, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
He was born July 5, 1929, in DeKalb, the son of Thomas and Mildred (Wald) Adee. Eugene married Mary Jean Anderson on February 4, 1950 in DeKalb.
Eugene was a lifetime farmer and former member of the Malta United Methodist Church and the Malta Lions Club. Eugene was a Ham Radio Operator. He was a Veteran serving in the United States Army.
He is survived by his two sons, Dan (Gail) of Dothan, Alabama and Todd (Hilda) of DeKalb; his daughter, Mary Lynn Ross of Clare; four grandchildren, Ross Adee, Storey Adee, Chad Ross and Molly Ross; great-grandchild, Teagan Adee; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean in 2011; granddaughter, Kelly Jean Adee; brother, Tom Adee; two sisters, Virginia Stroyan and Mary Rose Morrisson and daughter-in-law, Linda Adee.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Malta Cemetery with Pastor Eric Massey of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church officiating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eugene K. Adee Memorial Fund, addressed to the Adee Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
