1/1
Eugene K. Adee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene K. Adee

Born: July 5, 1929; in DeKalb, IL

Died: August 1, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Eugene K. Adee, 91, of Clare, Illinois, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

He was born July 5, 1929, in DeKalb, the son of Thomas and Mildred (Wald) Adee. Eugene married Mary Jean Anderson on February 4, 1950 in DeKalb.

Eugene was a lifetime farmer and former member of the Malta United Methodist Church and the Malta Lions Club. Eugene was a Ham Radio Operator. He was a Veteran serving in the United States Army.

He is survived by his two sons, Dan (Gail) of Dothan, Alabama and Todd (Hilda) of DeKalb; his daughter, Mary Lynn Ross of Clare; four grandchildren, Ross Adee, Storey Adee, Chad Ross and Molly Ross; great-grandchild, Teagan Adee; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean in 2011; granddaughter, Kelly Jean Adee; brother, Tom Adee; two sisters, Virginia Stroyan and Mary Rose Morrisson and daughter-in-law, Linda Adee.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Malta Cemetery with Pastor Eric Massey of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church officiating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eugene K. Adee Memorial Fund, addressed to the Adee Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved