Eugene M. Listy
Born: October 14, 1939; in Sycamore, IL
Died: September 16, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Eugene M. Listy, 79, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
He was born October 14, 1939, in Sycamore, the son of Walter M. and Estella A. (Hornung) Listy. Eugene married Joyce Potts on December 18, 1965 at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb.
Gene was the Superintendent of Public Works in Sycamore for 40 years. He was a Paid on Call Lieutenant for Sycamore Fire Department for 55 years and was a member of Sycamore Lions, Sycamore Historical Society, Sycamore Fire Preservation Company, Ltd., DeKalb County Fire Association, and the Steam and Power Association.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughter, Angela Listy of Sycamore; special pet, Penny Marie; many nieces and nephews; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; his fire family and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Jon Listy in 2018; his twin brother, Gerald, brother, Peter; his parents; and his mother and father-in-law.
The Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb with the Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eugene M. Listy Memorial Fund, for First Lutheran Church in DeKalb or Sycamore Fire Department addressed to the Listy Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019