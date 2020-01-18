|
Eunice Marcella Corson
Eunice Marcella (nee Rehn) Corson, our beautiful kind mother passed peacefully at age 92 on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. Her life began on a farm in Peru, IL. where she lived for 10 years. The family then moved to a farm near Kirkland, IL. Upon graduation, Eunice worked at Oster Manufacturing where she met her future husband and love of her life, John B. Corson, to whom she was married for 64 years. They lived in Genoa, IL. and raised four children surrounded by love and support.
Always welcoming, Eunice and John held family reunions at their home in the country. She was a faithful and involved member of Faith United Methodist Church in Genoa. Multi-talented, Eunice worked a variety of jobs through the years. Renowned for her cooking and baking skills, her made-from-scratch pies and molasses cookies were prized by both family and friends for decades.
Her pure heart, gentle warmth, and inner strength are greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons, John A. Corson (Terri Nelson) and Glenn C. Corson; her daughter, Peggy L. Corson (Tim Canaday) and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents "mama and papa" Petra and Arthur Rehn, husband, John B. Corson (2012), son, Bruce A. Corson (2019), and brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Dorothy Rehn.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL. 60135.
Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020