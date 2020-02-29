Home

Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Genoa, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
Eunice Marcella Corson

Eunice Marcella Corson Obituary
Eunice Marcella (nee Rehn) Corson

Born: June 21, 1927

Died: January 9, 2020

A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, March 7th from 10:30 AM-11:00 AM at the Faith United Methodist Church in Genoa. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Church. A luncheon will follow the service in the church hall. Burial will take place after the luncheon at the Kingston Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL. 60135.

Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020
