Eunice Marcella (nee Rehn) Corson
Born: June 21, 1927
Died: January 9, 2020
A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, March 7th from 10:30 AM-11:00 AM at the Faith United Methodist Church in Genoa. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM at the Church. A luncheon will follow the service in the church hall. Burial will take place after the luncheon at the Kingston Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL. 60135.
Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020