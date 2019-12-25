|
|
Evan Grant Ellett
Born: March 14, 1924
Died: December 6, 2019
Evan Grant Ellett, 95 of Kirkland, Illinois, died Friday December 6, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois.
Born March 14, 1924 in Macedonia, Illinois. Son of Franklin M. and Eliza E. (Clark) Ellett.
Evan was a Navy veteran serving during WWII, was employed by Local 501 as a Pipe-fitter for over 40 years working at many locations including building the Byron Nuclear Power Station from start to finish.
He enjoyed gardening, garage sales, pigeon raising and attending the Chana Sale.
He is survived by his sons Gary Ellett of Savanna, Ronald (Jane) Ellett of Three Lakes, Wisconsin and Darrell (Diane) Ellett of Loves Park. Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, nieces nephews and his sister in law Sharon Betts Mier Summerset, Ma.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Nadine (Betts) Ellett. Three brothers Francis, Ray, and Paul Ellett.
A private family Graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent for Evan Ellett in Care of The Ellett Family at P.O Box 111, Kirkland, Illinois 60146
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 25, 2019