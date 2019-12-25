Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evan Ellett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan Grant Ellett


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evan Grant Ellett Obituary
Evan Grant Ellett

Born: March 14, 1924

Died: December 6, 2019

Evan Grant Ellett, 95 of Kirkland, Illinois, died Friday December 6, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois.

Born March 14, 1924 in Macedonia, Illinois. Son of Franklin M. and Eliza E. (Clark) Ellett.

Evan was a Navy veteran serving during WWII, was employed by Local 501 as a Pipe-fitter for over 40 years working at many locations including building the Byron Nuclear Power Station from start to finish.

He enjoyed gardening, garage sales, pigeon raising and attending the Chana Sale.

He is survived by his sons Gary Ellett of Savanna, Ronald (Jane) Ellett of Three Lakes, Wisconsin and Darrell (Diane) Ellett of Loves Park. Several Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, nieces nephews and his sister in law Sharon Betts Mier Summerset, Ma.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Nadine (Betts) Ellett. Three brothers Francis, Ray, and Paul Ellett.

A private family Graveside service will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be sent for Evan Ellett in Care of The Ellett Family at P.O Box 111, Kirkland, Illinois 60146
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -