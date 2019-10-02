Home

Evelyn Noreen
Evelyn J. Noreen Obituary
Evelyn J. Noreen

Born: August 16, 1915: in Niobrara, NE

Died: September 29, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Evelyn J. Noreen, 104, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her home.

She was born August 16, 1915, in Niobrara, Nebraska, the daughter of John H. and Julia (Noll) Juracek. Evelyn married Kenneth Freeman in 1930 and after his passing she married Carl Noreen in 1965.Evelyn was a member of Batavia Lutheran Church. She was the manager of the Batavia Food pantry and volunteered at Batavia Library. She was employed by General Electric in DeKalb and was the secretary for the employees union.

She is survived by four grandchildren, Kenneth Freeman, Kathy Freeman, Kevin (Debra) Freeman, Karen (Steve) Vitkus; six great-grandchildren, Christian (Valerie) Freeman, Layla (Ryan) Bomstad, Matthew (Laura) Freeman, Sarah (Adam) Smith, Drew (Savannah) Kwait, Andrea (James Vesely) Kwait; and 12 great-great-grandchildren; step-son, Merrill (Gail) Noreen; two step-granddaughters, Neri Ann and Lara and their children.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Kenneth and Carl; her son, Dayle D. Freeman; daughter-in-law, Mary Freeman; four brothers; two sisters; and step-daughter-in-law, Sharon Frey.

A Private Family Service will be held on October 4 with burial following service at West Batavia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Evelyn J. Noreen Memorial Fund, in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
