|
|
Evelyn L. Knutson
Born: January 8, 1935
Died: January 26, 2020
Evelyn L. Knutson of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of DeKalb, Illinois passed away on January 26, 2020 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
She was the beloved wife of Roger B. Knutson for 62 years. The daughter of Lillian (Albert) Blair and Randy Liggett, she was born on January 8, 1935.
Evelyn graduated from DeKalb High School in 1953. Upon graduation she was employed by DeKalb Agriculture and S.W. Knetsch & Associates. After marriage she was employed by the Urbana School District, Urbana, Illinois while her husband attended the University of Illinois. After his graduation, they returned to DeKalb and started their family. While raising her family, she actively volunteered her time and secretarial skills with many organizations in DeKalb, Illinois and Ft. Myers, Florida.
She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb and Zion Lutheran Church in Ft. Myers.
Evelyn returned to the business world and worked as office manager for Dulin Associates (7 years) and Illinois Associate of School Business Officials (14 years) at Northern Illinois University. As Secretary/Newsletter Editor, she was instrumental in introducing her article "From My Side" each month on various topics which demonstrated her wit, humor and love of life.
She retired in 1992 and devoted her time to her family and spending time in the north woods of Wisconsin and in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Along the way, she became an avid golfer and took great pride in making four hole-in-one's.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Lorraine Tieman, and her husband, Roger. She leaves her three children, Steven, Minocqua, Wisconsin, Ronald (Mary), Batavia, Illinois and Patricia "Patti"(Greg) Kent, Oshkosh, Wisconsin and four granddaughters, Natalie, Quinn, Alyssa and Anna. She also leaves behind one step-brother, Allen Noftsker, two step-sisters, Diane Jackson and Sherry Crutcher, an aunt and uncle, and several cousins.
Evelyn was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Evelyn was very devoted to her family and she will be missed by her family and many friends.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Pastor John Dorn of Living Water Church in Oshkosh, Wisconsin officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at the Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Ft. Myers, Florida at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Evelyn L. Knutson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Knutson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020