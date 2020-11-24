Evelyn Marie Poliska



Born: November 28, 1929; in Rochelle, IL



Died: November 20, 2020; in Byron, IL



Evelyn Marie Poliska, 90, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Generations at Neighbors in Byron, IL. Evelyn was born on November 28, 1929 to Alvin and Josephine (Gruben) Detig in Rochelle, IL. She graduated from Stillman Valley High School, and attended Mount St. Clair College, Clinton, IA. On April 7, 1951, Evelyn married Marvin Arthur Poliska at St. Patrick Church in Rochelle. For 33 years, she drove school bus for Lindenwood, Monroe Center and Sycamore school districts.



Evelyn was confirmed at St. Patrick Church in Rochelle and is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Byron, IL. She thoroughly enjoyed her time as a 4-H leader and surrounding herself with children and teaching them to bake and sew. Evelyn also took great pride serving on the Altar and Rosary Society and other committees at her church. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at Pads and serving the less fortunate on Christmas Eve. Spending time with her family and friends and playing cards with friends or with her many card clubs brought her the most joy.



Evelyn is survived by her five children: Lynn (Kathy) Poliska of Rochelle, IL, Lisa (Terry) Hardy of Davis Junction, IL, Brian (Laurie) Poliska of Ashton, IL, Bruce (Pam) Poliska of Monroe Center, IL and Ann (Scott) Wilt of Cherry Valley, IL; 11 grandchildren: Tina (Kory) Allred, Kurt (Caitlin) Poliska, Kelli (Les) Appenzeller, Allen (Kelly) Hardy, Nola (Phil) Eatherton, Amber (Erik) Bolander, Brenda (Kris) Etchberger, Connie (Jim) Bays, Laura King, Katie Lombardo, Rob Lombardo, Nicole Disch, Keith (Amanda) Rader, Lindsey (Al) Nelson, Erik (Megan) Zimmerman and Stacy Zimmerman (Devon) Jones; 28 great grandchildren and brother: James Detig.



In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Marvin Arthur Poliska, her sisters: Margaret Wills and Dorothy Brennan; brother Robert Detig, and grandson, Brent Poliska.



The family would like to thank the staff at Generations at Neighbors for their care and kindness they provided Evelyn.



For the safety of others, we are following the guidelines of the CDC and therefore the visitation and funeral will be private for immediate family only. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Byron with Father Richard Rosinski officiating. The mass will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery in Lindenwood, IL. A Memorials has been established.





