Fern Audrey Woodyatt
Born: August 20, 1923; in Highland Park, IL
Died: October 9, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Fern Audrey Woodyatt, 96, formerly of Genoa, passed away October 9, 2019 at the DeKalb County Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born to Gustaf and Esther Lofgren on August 20, 1923 in Highland Park, IL. Fern was the eldest of three children. She graduated from Lake Forest High School. She went to work as a telephone operator prior to working as a secretary for the Admiral at the Great Lakes Naval Base as a civilian.
While working at Great Lakes, she met and married Harry "Woody" Woodyatt on December 2, 1944. They had four children and after a couple of moves, they settled in Genoa in 1963. She continued working for two businesses in Genoa. Her final job before retiring was working for her son, Skip, at his business, G.I.C, for several years.
Fern was a kind, loving and family-oriented person. She always had a smile for everyone she met. No matter if you knew her for years, or just met, she would give you a hug and kiss before you left. We as children, always got an "I Love You" every time we left the house or finished a phone conversation.
Her grandchildren were another huge love in her life. She loved the little ones. Being grandma was her pride and joy. She also had a passion for music and she enjoyed going to the grandchildren's concerts at school.
She enjoyed the holidays with the family. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She would keep some Christmas lights up the entire year. In her last home before moving to assisted living, she had an entire room dedicated to Christmas year 'round. So needless to say, she had a little tree in her room at the assisted living that we changed out for each holiday.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents, former husband; Harry "Woody" Woodyatt, one daughter; Kristy Phalen, two brothers; Gordan Lofgren and William Lofgren, two brothers in law, and three sisters in law.
She is survived by two sons; Charles "Rick" (Billie) Woodyatt, and Steven "Skip" (Andrea) Woodyatt, one daughter; Nikki (Roger) Burdick, one son in law; Joseph (Mary) Phelan, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, one sister in law and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fern Audrey Woodyatt Memorial Fund, addressed to the Woodyatt Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019