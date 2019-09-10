|
|
Florence B. Aken
Born: May 6, 1922
Died: September 9, 2019
Florence B. Aken, 97, of Genoa, Illinois, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, Mount Morris.
Born May 6, 1922, in Mendota, the daughter of Mahlon and MayBelle (Zorn) Worsley, Florence married Carroll F. Aken on March 30, 1940, in Troy Grove, IL.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, in Genoa. She enjoyed music, dancing and gardening.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Robert) Arneson of Oregon, IL, and Debra (Greg Ammann) Aken of Yachats, Oregon; son, Douglas (Glenda) Aken of Oregon, IL.; grandchildren, Rob Arneson, Stefanie (Jim) Hill, Christopher Arneson, Shawn Aken, Bradley Aken, Scott Aken and Charlotte Aken; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Florine Fischer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Della Aken; grandson, Jesse Ammann; and three brothers, Lawrence, Clarence and Melvin Worsley.
The funeral service will be held at 2 pm Friday, September 13, 2019, at Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, following visitation from 1 pm to 2 p.m. Burial is at Genoa Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-784-2518.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019