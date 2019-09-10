Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-2518
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Cooper Quiram Chapel
202 E. Main St.
Genoa, IL 60135
Florence B. Aken


1922 - 2019
Florence B. Aken Obituary
Florence B. Aken

Born: May 6, 1922

Died: September 9, 2019

Florence B. Aken, 97, of Genoa, Illinois, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor, Mount Morris.

Born May 6, 1922, in Mendota, the daughter of Mahlon and MayBelle (Zorn) Worsley, Florence married Carroll F. Aken on March 30, 1940, in Troy Grove, IL.

She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, in Genoa. She enjoyed music, dancing and gardening.

Florence is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Robert) Arneson of Oregon, IL, and Debra (Greg Ammann) Aken of Yachats, Oregon; son, Douglas (Glenda) Aken of Oregon, IL.; grandchildren, Rob Arneson, Stefanie (Jim) Hill, Christopher Arneson, Shawn Aken, Bradley Aken, Scott Aken and Charlotte Aken; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Florine Fischer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Della Aken; grandson, Jesse Ammann; and three brothers, Lawrence, Clarence and Melvin Worsley.

The funeral service will be held at 2 pm Friday, September 13, 2019, at Cooper-Quiram Chapel, 202 E. Main St., Genoa, following visitation from 1 pm to 2 p.m. Burial is at Genoa Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-784-2518.

Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
