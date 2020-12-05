1/1
Frances Ann Pugh
Frances Ann Pugh

Born: May 28, 1953

Died: November 25, 2020

Frances Ann Pugh, age 67, of Dansville, Michigan, was reunited with her soul mate in heaven on Wednesday, November 25. Fran was born on May 28, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Marion Olson who have preceded her in death. Fran retired from NIU in DeKalb, Illinois, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Leslie as well as the Women's Auxiliary at the American Legion. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and causing trouble with her BFF Jolene. Fran was fierce and when she knew what she wanted, she was not afraid to go for it. She had a smile that lit up a room and an infectious laugh that everyone treasured.

Along with her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Fred Pugh, and sisters: Rebecca Olson, Elizabeth Olson, and Roberta Culbreth.

She is survived by her children: Thomas (Laura) Parkinson, Rebecca Parkinson (fiancé Matt Rue), Tasso Pugh, Shawn Pugh (Cassie Stallings-Blake), and Brian (Jayme) Burley; grandchildren: Connor Flynn, Evan Flynn, Alexie Parkinson, Reece Parkinson, David Pugh, Christopher Pugh, Madison Rue, Carson Rue, Connor Blake, Emilee Blake, Mason Blake, Tyler Burley, and Rylie Burley; siblings: Karen (Don) Hoffmann, Scott Olson, Jimi Olson, Terry Meyers, and Steve (Maggie) Olson; and special friends, Jolene Jones and Dave and Betty Dittman.

A private family service is being held and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St./PO Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
I lost touch with Fred and Fran many years ago. I am saddened to hear of their passing. Condolences to their family and friends. Both brought a smile to my face more than once.
Ann Carlson
