Frances L. Elmore



Born: July 12, 1934



Died: April 11, 2019



Frances L. Elmore, 84, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Cherryvale Place in Rockford, Illinois.



She was born July 12, 1934, in Vienna, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Grace (Penrod) Watson. Frances married Cleon J. Elmore on September 26, 1954.



Frances and her husband enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and they were avid golfers.



She is survived by sons, Douglas Elmore of Kirkland, Daniel (Terry) Elmore of Roswell, Georgia; three grandchildren, Mary Elmore, Kristina Elmore, Francis Elmore; one sister, Kathleen (Richard) Michalec of St. Charles; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleon in January.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Carl Rasmussen of First Lutheran Church in Kirkland officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.



Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Anderson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Frances L. Elmore Memorial Fund, addressed to the Elmore Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019