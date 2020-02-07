|
Francis E. Bergsmith
Born: October 6, 1924; in Chana, IL
Died: February 5, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Francis E. Bergsmith, 95, of DeKalb, formerly of Belvidere, Illinois, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
He was born October 6, 1924 in Chana, Illinois, the son of Charles F. and Mary (Veer) Bergsmith. Francis married Lois Wolfe and later Freda May Bragg.
Francis was employed by Pepperidge Farm Bakery and was a Veteran of the US Navy.
He is survived by his daughters, Cindi (Larry) Warren of Loves Park and Sue (Richard) Snow of Sycamore; his sons, Chuck (Judy) Bergsmith of Sycamore and Tim (Stacy) Bergsmith of Richmond Hill, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Meggin Miller, Adam Erickson, Karissa Erickson, Melissa Gates, Andy Odom, Rebecca Erickson, Ryan Bergsmith, Kaitlin Thomas and Makella Bergsmith; twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wives; granddaughter, Wendy; two brothers, Clifford and Orvin; three sisters, Fern Ragsdale, Vera Mae Page and Marian Bergsmith.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Paynes Point, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Francis E. Bergsmith Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bergsmith Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020