Frank Burdick
Born: August 1, 1926; in DeKalb, IL
Died: June 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Frank "Pike" Burdick, 93, of DeKalb, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 1, 1926 in DeKalb, IL, the son of Frank and Mabel (Hetchler) Burdick. He grew up and attended DeKalb schools.
Pike had a strong desire to enter the service. He entered the Army and served in Germany. Later, he joined the Army National Guard.
While serving, he began boxing which he continued after his honorable discharge. He went to the golden gloves competition in Chicago, where he won his weight division. After deciding to end his competitive boxing, he went onto train several area boxers.
Pike met and married Shirley Wisted on December 8, 1951. They were married for 55 years before Shirley's passing in 2007. They raised four children together.
Early in Pike's career, he had many jobs in the construction industry. Some of these included, working on the building of the towers at NIU, many road construction projects, working for Nehring Electric and Walker Construction.
Pike was more known in the community for working in the bowling centers. He took great pride in helping teach anyone who wanted to learn or improve their game. For all his contributions to the bowling community, he was inducted into the DeKalb Bowling Area Hall of Fame.
During retirement, Pike enjoyed wintering in Florida and entertaining friends and family at the lake house in the summers. He particularly enjoyed pulling his kids and grandkids water skiing and tubing!
He is survived by four children, Roger (Nikki) Burdick of Sycamore, IL, Sandy (Russ) Berringer of Maple Park, IL, Gary (Kim) Burdick of Bozeman, MT, and Donnie (Susie) Burdick of DeKalb; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; four brothers and three sisters.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in DeKalb, with full military honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 following the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thakkar for his care over the years. They would also like to thank Unity Hospice of Rochelle for their care and compassion for their loved one and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Frank L. "Pike" Burdick Memorial Fund, addressed to the Burdick Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Born: August 1, 1926; in DeKalb, IL
Died: June 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Frank "Pike" Burdick, 93, of DeKalb, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 1, 1926 in DeKalb, IL, the son of Frank and Mabel (Hetchler) Burdick. He grew up and attended DeKalb schools.
Pike had a strong desire to enter the service. He entered the Army and served in Germany. Later, he joined the Army National Guard.
While serving, he began boxing which he continued after his honorable discharge. He went to the golden gloves competition in Chicago, where he won his weight division. After deciding to end his competitive boxing, he went onto train several area boxers.
Pike met and married Shirley Wisted on December 8, 1951. They were married for 55 years before Shirley's passing in 2007. They raised four children together.
Early in Pike's career, he had many jobs in the construction industry. Some of these included, working on the building of the towers at NIU, many road construction projects, working for Nehring Electric and Walker Construction.
Pike was more known in the community for working in the bowling centers. He took great pride in helping teach anyone who wanted to learn or improve their game. For all his contributions to the bowling community, he was inducted into the DeKalb Bowling Area Hall of Fame.
During retirement, Pike enjoyed wintering in Florida and entertaining friends and family at the lake house in the summers. He particularly enjoyed pulling his kids and grandkids water skiing and tubing!
He is survived by four children, Roger (Nikki) Burdick of Sycamore, IL, Sandy (Russ) Berringer of Maple Park, IL, Gary (Kim) Burdick of Bozeman, MT, and Donnie (Susie) Burdick of DeKalb; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; four brothers and three sisters.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in DeKalb, with full military honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 following the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thakkar for his care over the years. They would also like to thank Unity Hospice of Rochelle for their care and compassion for their loved one and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Frank L. "Pike" Burdick Memorial Fund, addressed to the Burdick Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.