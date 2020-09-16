Father Timar was an amazing part of our family's faith journey at St. Mary's. Lori entered the church at Easter Vigil in his early years there, then he married us, baptized, First Communion, First Reconciliation, and Confirmation of our three children, and then buried my Mom and as one of his last acts at St. Mary's, came out of retirement to say the funeral Mass for my dad. He will be missed on earth, but we know where he is for eternity.

Ben and Lori Swedberg

Friend