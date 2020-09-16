1/1
Frank J. Timar
Frank J. Timar, MSC.

Born: December 27, 1932; in Nazareth, PA

Died: September 10, 2020; in Bethlehem, PA

Father Frank John Timar, MSC, 87, died on September 10, 2020, at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem, PA. He was born in Nazareth, PA on December 27, 1932 to Frank and Angela (Petrasovits) Timar. He attended Holy Family School, Nazareth, and Sacred Heart Mission Seminary, Geneva, IL. He made his first profession of vows as a Missionary of the Sacred Heart (MSC) on September 14, 1952. He continued his studies for the priesthood at Sacred Heart Seminary, Shelby, OH and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy, where he was ordained to the priesthood on July 13, 1958. Father Timar studied at Loyola University, Chicago, IL and the University of Chicago specializing in German. He taught at the MSC seminary in Geneva, IL and served as superior for the MSC community in Youngstown, OH. He served as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Warwick, RI, and St. Mary's Parish, Sycamore, IL. Since 2019 he has resided at Sacred Heart Villa, Center Valley, the MSC retirement community.

Father Timar is survived by his brothers William (Ann), Edward (Sue), and John (Emily) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Angela and William Sommers, infant brother Paul, and nephew Edward.

In accordance with the virus guidelines, a viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 15, beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Holy Family Church, 410 W. Center St. Nazareth, followed by a Vespers service at 7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, at 11:00 A.M. preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial in the parish cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Father Timar may be made to the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, 3300 Station Avenue, Center Valley, PA 18034 or to Holy Family Church, 23 Forest Drive, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
06:00 PM
Holy Family Church
SEP
15
Service
07:00 PM
Holy Family Church
SEP
16
Viewing
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Thank you Father Timar for being such a spiritual blessing to our family. We know you have met your goal in life and are smiling down on us all.
The Rajterowski Family.
Friend
September 15, 2020
The Serra Club of Bethlehem sends sympathy and offers prayers for Father Timar, all of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, and Father's dear family. May he rest in peace. This past summer Father sent us a beautiful letter expressing his love and gratitude for his family, his order, and his ministry. Even in the pandemic Father was living the Gospel. God bless you!
Patricia Fielding
Friend
September 15, 2020
In every life, there are a few people that touch your life and make it better. Father Timar is that person for our family. After relocating to Sycamore, Father was a huge part of making my children feel safe and loved. I have been made a better person by knowing him. He will always be in our prayers
The Nottingham's
Friend
September 15, 2020
Fr Timar was a real example for generations of Sycamore families. What a gift he was to our faith community and the community at large. A very ecumenical man who led by example. May the angels lead you into paradise dear friend to all.
Mike blaser
Friend
September 15, 2020
He was a great pastor and meant the world to our family. He lead by example and with love. Father Timar was a true example of what a Godly man should aspire to.
Jerry Bliujus
Friend
September 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers. Father Timar was very much missed when he retired as our pastor at St. Mary's of Sycamore. He will be forever be remembered in our hearts.
David t hunter
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Father Timar was an amazing part of our family's faith journey at St. Mary's. Lori entered the church at Easter Vigil in his early years there, then he married us, baptized, First Communion, First Reconciliation, and Confirmation of our three children, and then buried my Mom and as one of his last acts at St. Mary's, came out of retirement to say the funeral Mass for my dad. He will be missed on earth, but we know where he is for eternity.
Ben and Lori Swedberg
Friend
September 15, 2020
I would like to offer condolences to Fr. Timat’s family, friends and parishioners. Fr. T. was a very special part of our family for over 40 years and had many dinners in our family home in Hubbard, Ohio. My parents traveled to visit him in Rhode Island and my sister, nieces and I help him celebrate his 60th anniversary of priesthood at St. Mary’s. He will live on forever in our hearts and our memories. Truly a wonderful human being!
Jerry Lynn (Bruce) Wilson
Friend
September 14, 2020
So very sorry to hear of the passing of Fr. Frank. You will be forever missed. You have been a part of my family since I was 7 yrs old. When I was 21 you married me and my husband and then baptized our children. You continued to be a part of our family. You will always hold a special place in our hearts and may you rest in peace.Love and miss you forever. Jim and Lori, Jr and Amanda.
Lori Graves
Friend
September 13, 2020
I remember Father Timar when I was in Holy Heart of Mary novitiate. He said Mass for us often and brought levity to our lives through his good humor. Godspeed, Father.
Sister Mary Kay Moran, SSCM
Friend
September 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Timar family on the death of Fr. Frank. I have known Fr. Frank since 1977 when he came to St. Francis. He was a wonderful friend who I will miss so much. Rest in peace Fr. Frank, love you.
Betty Podgorski
Friend
