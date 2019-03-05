Frank S. Bilardello



Born: November 1, 1939



Died: February 27, 2019



Frank S. Bilardello, age 79, born November 1, 1939 in Rockford, Illinois, passed away on February 27, 2019 at Lincolnshire Memory Care Center after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy (Seiler), his Son, Michael Bilardello (Nicole) of North Aurora, his Daughter, Lisa Boryla(Ronald) of Sycamore and his grandchildren, Anthony and John Bilardello and Trevor, Ryan and Brooke Boryla.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Madeline (Martingilio) Bilardello and his sister, Connie Bilardello of Rockford Illinois.



Frank was a graduate of West High School in Rockford and Northern Illinois University College of Business in Dekalb. Frank was employed by the Illinois Department of Employment Security as an office manager for 30 years in both DeKalb and Elgin. Frank was an avid golfer with two hole-in-one awards and a long time bowler and lifetime member of the DeKalb Bowling Association.



Frank was also a Navy Veteran, serving aboard the USS Wm. Wood during the Cuban Missile Crisis and a plank owner aboard the USS Tatnall. He was an active member of his Navy Reunion Groups.



Although Frank had many successes in life his greatest love was for his children and grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, Illinois 60178.



The funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Mary Church of Sycamore, 244 Waterman St. Sycamore, Illinois 60178 at 11:00am. Internment will follow immediately at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lincolnshire Memory Care Center and Divine Hospice for their loving care of Frank.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019