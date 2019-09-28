Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Frank Kerzich
Frank S. Kerzich

Frank S. Kerzich Obituary
Frank S. Kerzich

Frank S. Kerzich, 67, of Shorewood, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 400 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Frank S. Kerzich Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kerzich Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019
