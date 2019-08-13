|
|
Frank S. Kerzich
Born: February 22, 1952; in DeKalb, IL
Died: August 10, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Frank S. Kerzich, 67, of Shorewood, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
He was born February 22, 1952, in DeKalb, the son of Frank A. and Angeline (Korenchan) Kerzich. Frank married Sylvia J. Jobe on August 16, 1975 in DeKalb.
Frank graduated DeKalb High School Class of 1970, he was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1972-1974. He was employed at Navistar Corp. for over 15 years and he was a member of The Beaux Band where he played left handed bass.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; three sisters, Mary McCoy, Fran (James) Norris, Marge Broker; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Judith Bunk; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Jobe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Terry McCoy.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Frank S. Kerzich Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kerzich Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019