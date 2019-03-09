Fred A. Jorgensen



Born: June 18, 1933



Died: March 7, 2019



Fred A. Jorgensen, 85, of Genoa ,died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



He was born June 18, 1933 in Poplar Grove to Einar and Clarina (Pinne) Jorgensen. He married Fran Houtz on April 6, 1957. Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.



Fred was employed at Argo's Products for 42 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa. Along with spending time with his family, he was a collector of many things and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. His wish would be to have his friends come to his services wearing their White Sox apparel.



Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Fran; his son, Dean (Jeanine) Jorgensen; one grandson, Brad (Jessica) Jorgensen; three great grandchildren, Danny Long, Curtis and Klara Jorgensen; son-in-law, Tom Flores; one sister, Mary Davidson and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Dyana Flores; grandson, Curtis Glen; and two brothers, Richard and Carl.



His visitation will be on Monday, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa.



His funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 12th at 11:00 AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road, Genoa, IL., with a visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Church on Tuesday. A luncheon will follow the funeral service at the Church and burial will be 2:30 PM at the Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to be determined at a later date- in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135.