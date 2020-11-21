Fred Swanson
Born: November 2, 1929; in Elburn, IL
Died: November 18, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Fred Swanson, "Swede", 91, of Sycamore formerly of Hampshire died Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, 2020, in DeKalb.
He was born Nov. 2, 1929, on the farm on Keslinger Rd. in Elburn to Fred and Verna Swanson. In March of 1940, the family moved to Hampshire and Fred graduated from Hampshire High School, Class of 1947. He served in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Fred Married Darlene Frantum in 1959 and they were blessed with two daughters, Karen and Carol. He worked for the Country Delight Milk Co. for 28 years as a Farm Bulk Milk Hauler, retiring in 1990.
Fred was a life member of the American Legion, VFW Post #8043, Elgin Moose, and Sycamore Methodist Church. He also enjoyed working at the Hampshire Park District and in his younger years playing and managing the Hampshire Twp. baseball and basketball teams.
Surviving is his son-in-law, Glen (Barb) Bolander; grandsons, Justin (Kelsey), and Josh (Rachel) Bolander; granddaughters, Christie (Jeremy), and Victoria (Steve); great-grandchildren, Jake and Brantley.
He was heartbroken to lose his wife, Darlene in 2003; daughters, Karen Swanson in 2006, and Carol Bolander in 2012; a sister, Louise Kagel; brother, Herb; and a niece, Kathy Sieroslawski.
Per Fred's wished, he was cremated and burial will be private in Hampshire Center Cemetery.
Please do not send flowers, memorial contributions in Fred's name may be directed to the Sycamore United Methodist Church or Kish Systems Hospice, c/o Fredrick Funeral Home, P.O Box 445, Hampshire, IL 60140.
