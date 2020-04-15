Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Fred Whitney
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb
Fred W. Whitney


1933 - 2020
Fred W. Whitney Obituary
Fred W. Whitney

Born: January 5, 1933; in Chicago, IL

Died: April 12, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Fred W. Whitney, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center. He has gone home to be with his Father in Heaven.

He was born January 5, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Fred W. and Florence (Johnson) Whitney. Fred married Genevieve C. Bauman.

Fred was a member of DeKalb Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve; his children, Jeff (Barb) Whitney, Steven Whitney, Lynda Davis, Daniel Whitney, Paul John Whitney; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Sticca; and his sister, Marilyn Clark.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with the Rev. Tom Hughes of DeKalb Christian Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fred W. Whitney Memorial Fund, addressed to the Whitney Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
