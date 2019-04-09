Home

Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Frederick Helmold
Frederick C. Helmold

Frederick C. Helmold Obituary
Frederick C. Helmold

Born: February 8, 1946; in Elmhurst, IL

Died: April 5, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Frederick C. Helmold, 73, of rural Kirkland, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

He was born February 8, 1946 in Elmhurst to Alfred and Martha (Baumgartner) Helmold.

Fred was employed at Dukane Precast in the janitorial engineering department for many years.

Survivors include his brothers, George (Joanne) Helmold and Richard Helmold of Waterman; two nephews, Robert Helmold and Bryan Helmold; two nieces, Patricia (Ray) Chelmowski and Linda (Grant) Ripper; one great nephew, Benjamin Helmold; three great nieces, Christina Chelmowski, Jessica (Charles) Smothers and Kathryn Helmold; two great great nephews, Andrew Smothers and Joshua Smothers; and one great great niece, Carly Smothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

His visitation will be on Thursday, April 11th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa.

His funeral service will be on Friday, April 12th at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Wills officiating. Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery- Busse Addition.

For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-784-5191.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019
