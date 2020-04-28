|
Frederick W. Sander
Born: May 9, 1926; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 24, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Frederick W. Sander, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center in DeKalb.
He was born May 9, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Paul F. and Fossie H. (Freese) Sander. Fred married Marilyn J. Johnson on February 18, 1950 in Chicago.
Fred was a graduate of Christian Fenger High School in Chicago. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served during WWII. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Business Administration and was a member of Delta Mu Delta Scolastic Honor Society. Fred was formerly employed at IC Industries as Director of Corporate Planning, was an Executive at General American Transportation, and Salesman at Republic Coal & Coke Company. He was a Director at Dad?s Root Beer Company in Chicago and a former Chairman at the Evangelical Free Church of Sycamore-DeKalb.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two sons, Kurt (Debbie) Sander, Jim (Linda) Sander; eight grandchildren, Joel (Marie) Sander, Jan (Nathan) Cole, Laura (Jeff) Henney, Elena (Caleb) Hensley, Tim Sander, Elliott Sander, Laurie (Scott) Cowser, Sheri (Kris) Fortner; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Paul Sander.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Jeff Knitt of Crossview Church in DeKalb officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Frederick W. Sander Memorial Fund, addressed to the Sander Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020