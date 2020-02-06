|
Frederick Wayne Dummer
Born: September 8, 1932
Died: February 4, 2020
Frederick Wayne Dummer, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, Illinois. Wayne was born on September 8, 1932 to Frederick A.M. and Effie H. (Farr) Dummer at home in Lynnville Township, IL. On August 18, 1957, he married Janet Laurel Bihrer in Early, IA.
Wayne was a life-long farmer and worked for DeKalb Ag for many years. He was the Lynnville Township Road Commissioner for 17 years and a member of the Lynnville Township Board and the Union Church of Lindenwood. Wayne loved spending time with his family and being in the great outdoors gardening and mowing his lawn. He also enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet of Lindenwood; four children: Michael (Cathy) Dummer of Middleton, WI, Kathryn (Rick) Lopez of Channahon, IL, Don (Carol) Dummer of Lindenwood, IL and Mary Beth Dummer of Middleton, WI; sister, Donna (Robert) Dietrich of Mt. Morris, IL; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his brother, Wendell and four sisters: Marjorie Gustafson, Elna Skinner, Veda DeCourcey and Dorothy Dummer.
The visitation will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, February 10 at Union Church, Galena St., Lindenwood with Pastor Hilary Van Utt officiating. Burial will follow the service at Trinity Memory Gardens. Â Memorials may be made in Wayne's memory to Serenity Hospice and Home or Union Church. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020