Frederick William Koehnke, Jr.
Born: January 22, 1940; in Elgin, IL
Died: April 19, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Bill Koehnke, 80, of Kirkland, passed away early Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin.
He was born January 22, 1940, in Elgin the son of Frederick and Mabel (Niemeyer) Koehnke. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1963 to 1965. Bill married Donna L. Maynard on March 30, 1963 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Plato. Bill hauled milk in his early years and worked for 23 years at Country Delight in Hampshire. Later he was at Sycamore Systems and then in retirement he enjoyed mowing grass at Franklin Twp. Park in Kirkland. He enjoyed trips with Donna both nationally and internationally.
He was a lifetime member of the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club and a member of First Lutheran Church in Kirkland.
Surviving are his wife, Donna; three children, Sandra (Roger) Gustafson, Jeffery T. Koehnke, Brian (Barbara) Koehnke; 4 grandchildren, Betsy, Brooke, Emma, and Sophie; two step-grandchildren, Daniel (Melyssa) Gustafson, and Taylor (Paul) Maciaszek; 4 step great grandchildren, Ryder, Rayce, Roczyn, and Nolan; his sister, Shirley Herrmann of Burlington.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Charles Herrmann.
Per Bill's wishes, he was cremated and arrangements for a Celebration of Life are being planned for when the COVID-19 Pandemic eases.
Memorial Contributions in Bill's name should be directed to the First Lutheran Church, the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club, or the Burlington Fire Dept., and the Kirkland Fire Dept.
Please share your condolences online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
For information call (847)683-2711.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020