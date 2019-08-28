Home

Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
For more information about
French Taylor
French A. Taylor


1951 - 2019
French A. Taylor Obituary
French A. Taylor

French A. "Frenchy" Taylor, 67, of Marengo passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at NW Medicine Huntley Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

His visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20th from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa.

A funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM.

Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his family in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135

To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
