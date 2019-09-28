|
Gary Carr
Born: August 1, 1944; in DeKalb, IL
Died: September 26, 2019; in Kankakee, IL
Gary Carr, 75, of Kankakee, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. He was born on August 1, 1944 in DeKalb, the son of Elmer and Mildred Buyalski Carr.
Gary was a graduate of DeKalb High School, Elgin Community College, as well as Illinois State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in economics and political science. Gary was a veteran of the United States Army, having served as a Rank E-5 Infantry Platoon Sergeant from 1969 until 1975. He was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion. Gary worked at H&R Block since 2002, where he was an Enrolled Agent Master Tax Advisor. He had also been a retail manager at K-Mart from 1975 until 2001. Gary enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox, as well as politics. He also enjoyed playing in a pool league, his 1967 Pontiac vintage car, and driving his Ford truck. His drink of choice was Busch beer. He especially loved spending time with his two dogs, Daphne and Jasmine.
Gary is survived by his life partner of 46 years, Carol Anderson; his mom, Mildred, who is 101 years old; one sister, Carol (Charles) Scidmore, of Cortland; one sister-in-law, Janet Carr, of Des Moines, IA; four nephews and two nieces, Charles Scidmore, of Chicago, Michael Scidmore, of San Diego, Joe and Jeremy Carr, of Des Moines, IA, Kelly (Dan) Sievers, of Byron, and Sara (Adam) Smith, of Des Moines, IA; three special friends, Glenn (Vicki) Smith, of St. Anne, Kristy (Leotis) Davenport, of Kankakee, and Anwar Hakim, of Chicago; and his two dogs, Daphne and Jasmine.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Carr; one brother, Gail Carr; and four dogs, his babies, Maggie, Sadie, Nikita, and Natasha.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of the 12:00 pm funeral service on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne. Rev. Mike Seed will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Mound Rest Cemetery in Cortland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019