Gary E. Roden
Born: June 30, 1948; in Sycamore, IL
Died: November 12, 2020; in Madison, WI
Gary E. Roden, 72, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI.
He was born June 30, 1948 in Sycamore, IL, the son of George and Orcelia Belle (Ambler) Roden. Gary was a graduate of Sycamore High School, Sycamore, IL. He married Marcia Murray in February of 1969. Together they had two children.
Gary was the co-owner of Shady Tree Farm Market. In his younger years he enjoyed riding and showing horses. Gary was the assistant basketball coach for Beloit Turner, and the AAU Team Wisconsin Hawks. He helped inner city kids take a different path in life. He loved being on his pontoon boat, fishing and being the greatest Papa to his grandchildren. Most people knew him as "Big G."
Gary was a loving father, papa, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include his children, Dana Roden, Gary (Lindsay) Roden II and Delshae Vance; grandchildren, Amanda Roden, Taylor Suddeth, Brooke Suddeth, LeBron Roden, Mariah Roden, Bailey Roden, D.J. Vance, Lailani Rivera, and Jacoby Vance; several great grandchildren; sister, Terry Criswell; mother of his children, Marcia Murray; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, George "Slim" Ambler, and Billy Roden; sisters, Ettabella "Toots" Butt, Frances Harriss and Georgia Freeman.
A memorial visitation for Gary will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a time of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com