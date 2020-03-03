Home

Gary J. Nelsen

Gary J. Nelsen Obituary
Gary J. Nelsen

Gary was born in Madison, Wisconsin, the first child of Ronald and Lucille Nelsen on May 31, 1952 and passed away on February 18, 2020.

Gary graduated from Dekalb High School in 1970 and attended the University of Illinois and Grinell College. Gary met his lifelong partner, Janet Genis in Dekalb and they moved west, settling in Olympia, Washington. He was a retired supervisor of Pepsi Northwest where he worked in one of their bottling facilities.

Gary was preceded in death by his partner Janet.

He is survived by his parents, Ron and Lucille Nelsen of Dekalb, his sister, Lynne Nelsen of Phoenix, AZ, his brother, Roger (Cary) Nelsen of Dekalb and several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were completed by the Forest Funeral Home in Olympia, Washington. He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Dekalb.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020
