Gary L. Wiggins
Born: March 4, 1947
Died: April 24, 2020
Gary L. Wiggins, 73, formerly of DeKalb, died peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Silverado Memory Care in St. Charles, IL, with his wife by his side.
He was born March 4, 1947 and was the youngest child of Roy and Effie Mae (Ellis) Wiggins. After graduating from DeKalb High School in 1965, he completed a five-year apprenticeship with the Plumbers & Pipefitters Association, of which he remained a proud union member for the rest of his life. After initially working in the field, he was first elected as Business Manager for then Local 612 of DeKalb and later served as a Business Agent for the merged Local 501 based out of Aurora.
In addition to his work, Gary was active in his community. He was President of the DeKalb County Building Trades Council for 25 years, served twice as a Trustee with the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 and was DeKalb?s Third Ward Alderman for one term. He was an avid hunter and golfer and usually couldn't wait for one season to end for the other to begin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, his daughter Tammy of Plainfield, IL, his son Ryan of Plano, IL, his grandchildren Tyler, Devin and Payton, his brother Jerry of DeKalb, his sister Shirley Lutz of Malta, several nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.
No services will be held until such time as to when we can all gather together to celebrate the life of a man so dearly loved and so sadly missed.
Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home and Crematorium 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020