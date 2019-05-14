|
Gary M. Dagg
Born: October 4, 1950; in Sycamore, IL
Died: April 25, 2019; in Maylene, AL
Gary M. Dagg, 68, passed away at home on April 25, 2019 in Maylene, AL.
Gary was born on October 4, 1950 in Sycamore, Illinois, to the late Patricia Dagg and the late Charles K. Dagg.
He was a Truck Driver at Evergreen Transportation until retiring in 2016. He enjoyed good coffee and great conversation. His friends and family were everything to him.
He is survived by his son, Matthew (Ashley) Dagg; daughters, Kim (Doug) Edwards and Anna (Michael) Wight; and grandchildren, Layla Block, Olivia Wight, Isaac Wight, Abel Wight, August Wight, Lincoln Wight, Steven Thompson, Dawson Dunn, Benjamin Dunn, and Cooper Edwards.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Chuck Dagg.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Sunday, May 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Butala Funeral Home & Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave, Sycamore, 815-895-2833
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 14, 2019