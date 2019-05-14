Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Gary Dagg
Gary M. Dagg

Gary M. Dagg Obituary
Gary M. Dagg

Born: October 4, 1950; in Sycamore, IL

Died: April 25, 2019; in Maylene, AL

Gary M. Dagg, 68, passed away at home on April 25, 2019 in Maylene, AL.

Gary was born on October 4, 1950 in Sycamore, Illinois, to the late Patricia Dagg and the late Charles K. Dagg.

He was a Truck Driver at Evergreen Transportation until retiring in 2016. He enjoyed good coffee and great conversation. His friends and family were everything to him.

He is survived by his son, Matthew (Ashley) Dagg; daughters, Kim (Doug) Edwards and Anna (Michael) Wight; and grandchildren, Layla Block, Olivia Wight, Isaac Wight, Abel Wight, August Wight, Lincoln Wight, Steven Thompson, Dawson Dunn, Benjamin Dunn, and Cooper Edwards.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Chuck Dagg.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Sunday, May 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Butala Funeral Home & Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave, Sycamore, 815-895-2833

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 14, 2019
