Gary R. Ellett
Born: May 30, 1942; in Broughton, IL
Died: March 31, 2020; in Savanna, IL
Gary R. Ellett, age 77, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away March 31, 2020 at home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, and an announcement will be made when service times have been set.
Gary was born May 30, 1942, the son of Evan and Nadine (Betts) Ellett in Broughton, Illinois. He attended Geona Kingston Schools. Gary worked as a truck driver for Stahl Construction for 25 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending auctions, yard sales and watching boxing and westerns.
Gary was a hard worker who knew what it took to get by. He owned and operated rental properties throughout his life. He was also resourceful by recycling and scrapping.
Gary was a simple man with a big heart who loved his kids and grandkids.
Gary will be dearly missed by three children, Robin (Galvin) Ellett of Round Rock, Texas, Wendy (Kim) Thurlby of Genoa, Illinois and Ryan (Cindy) Ellett of Savanna, Illinois; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two brothers, Ron (Jane) Ellett of Two Lakes, Wisconsin, and Darrell (Diane) Ellett of Loves Park, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his parents, Evan and Nadine.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020