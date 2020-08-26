1/1
Gayle Worley
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Gayle Worley

Born: July 19, 1943

Died: August 23, 2020

Gayle Worley, 77, of Genoa, IL. went to be with her Lord on August 23, 2020.

She was born on July 19, 1943 in Detroit, MI. to Henry and Joy (Schulte) Winters. She married David L. Worley on December 27, 1975.

Survivors include her beloved husband, David of 44 years; her daughter, Christy Middleton; her son, Joel and his wife, Jeanna; her sister, Christine Upton; her sister-in-law, Margery Stroud; eight grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Norine Winters.

Her visitation will be on Thursday, August 27th from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at the Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Avenue, DeKalb, IL. with the funeral service starting at 1:30 PM. Interment will be at the Genoa Cemetery.

To view the full obituary or sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com

Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. For info please call 815-784-5191.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Christ Community Church,
AUG
27
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Christ Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
3 entries
August 25, 2020
I will miss this sweet dear lady here on earth. A beautiful soul.........until we meet again my lovely friend.......keeping your family in my prayers.
Wendy Burke
Friend
August 25, 2020
So sorry for your families loss. Tom and Fay Losey
Fay Losey
August 25, 2020
May my prayers add to yours for strength in this time of loss.
Orrin Merritt
Friend
