Gayle Worley
Born: July 19, 1943
Died: August 23, 2020
Gayle Worley, 77, of Genoa, IL. went to be with her Lord on August 23, 2020.
She was born on July 19, 1943 in Detroit, MI. to Henry and Joy (Schulte) Winters. She married David L. Worley on December 27, 1975.
Survivors include her beloved husband, David of 44 years; her daughter, Christy Middleton; her son, Joel and his wife, Jeanna; her sister, Christine Upton; her sister-in-law, Margery Stroud; eight grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Norine Winters.
Her visitation will be on Thursday, August 27th from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at the Christ Community Church, 2350 Pride Avenue, DeKalb, IL. with the funeral service starting at 1:30 PM. Interment will be at the Genoa Cemetery.
