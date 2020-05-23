Gaylord R. Carley
Gaylord R. Carley

Born: June 2, 1932; in Medford, WI

Died: May 19, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Gaylord R. Carley, 87, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at The Springs at Crystal Lake.

He was born June 2, 1932 in Medford, Wisconsin, the son of Roscoe and Louise (Beecher) Carley.

Gaylord graduated from University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's degree and was a Veteran of the US Army. He was a Loan Officer at the National Bank and Trust Company for several years, later he was involved in many ventures throughout his life including owner of Neumann's Home Medical. He had a great love for cars and tractors and was a member of the Elgin Car Club.

He is survived by his step-daughters, Marika Wasmund and Lisa Bergeron, Jodi (Jim)Long; grandson, Jake Wall; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Yvonne.

There will be no services at this time, cremation has taken place at the Anderson Funeral Home.

A memorial is being established for Gaylord R. Carley Memorial Fund, addressed to the Carley Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
