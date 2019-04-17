Gene F. Rourke



Gene F. Rourke, 89, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.



He was born February 20, 1930, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Lugene and Doris (Ferguson) Rourke. Gene married Delores M. Thompson on June 7, 1952 at First Baptist Church in Aurora, Illinois.Gene was a member of First Baptist Church in DeKalb. Gene graduated from DeKalb High School Class of 1948, that year he was the artist for the Kalibre Yearbook and was the first artist to draw the Barb Crow Mascot. He was also on the swim, archery, and art clubs. Gene went to work for Fourth Street Motors as a mechanic until 1962. During that time he started lettering trucks that led him to start Rourke Sign Company until 1997. He finished his career by painting award balls given to Northern Illinois Athletes. He also went to work for Tom Sparks in DeKalb.



He is survived by his wife, Dede; four children, Mike (Lisa) Rourke, Dan (Judy) Rourke, Lynn Cochrane, Lisa (Rich) Mattis; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lugene "Bud" and Doris (Ferguson) Rourke; brother, James Rourke all of DeKalb.



The family would like to give special thanks to Northwestern Hospice and the care givers.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Jon Self of First Baptist Church in DeKalb officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Reception will follow services. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gene F. Rourke Memorial Fund, addressed to the Rourke Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019