George Matthew Nenonen
Born: November 3, 1943
Died: November 12, 2019
George Matthew Nenonen, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, lovingly surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife of over 52 years, Jane (McNally); Three sons, Stephen J. (Carrie), Kevin (Anita), and Daniel (Susan); Grandchildren, Parker, Reed, Rebecca, and Jacob; Brother, Stephen T. (Darell); and a loyal and loving group of cherished friends and family.
Born November 3, 1943, in Waukegan to George Unto Nenonen and Elsie Nadine Meyer, George attended Waukegan Schools - graduating from Waukegan High School in 1961. He continued his education at Northern Illinois University, where he ultimately earned his MBA and met his future bride, Jane McNally. The couple wed in 1967 and in the following years welcomed their three sons.
Throughout his career, George held numerous positions in the personnel field, from Anaconda Wire & Cable to Northern Illinois University, where he retired in 1999 from Human Resources, after 32 years of service.
In retirement, George enjoyed numerous volunteer positions, including CourtWatch and the Barb City Manor Board, and he enjoyed educational opportunities offered by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Citizens Police Academy and the Lifelong Learning Institute. He also enjoyed time as a bank teller and working as a census taker.
As a lifelong Episcopalian, George was a 50-plus years' parishioner at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in DeKalb. He served on the vestry, as treasurer, as an usher, and as a member of the Endowment Committee. It was also a well-known fact that he cooked a mean lobster at the church's Annual Lobster Boil!
George was best known, however, as an adventurous spirit with a true love for nature! He immensely enjoyed the great outdoors, including camping, hiking, and annual visits to the various national parks. His overseas adventures with Jane and close friends and family impressively spanned over 55 countries via plane, train, boat, and automobile! You would often find him cheering on his grandkids' athletic events on the side of the pool, mat, or field or enjoying food, such as cuy in Peru or prime rib and brandy ice at Sorrento's Restaurant.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 900 Normal Road in DeKalb with Mother Barbara A. T. Wilson officiating. Refreshments will follow the service in the parish hall.
The visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in George's honor to The Endowment Fund at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019