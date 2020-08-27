George S. Stratton SR.
Born: December 17, 1937; in Waterman, IL
Died: August 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
George S. Stratton SR., 82, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at His home.
He was born December 17, 1937 in Waterman, Illinois, the son of William Raymond and Roberta (John) Stratton. George married Rhonda Maney on November 12, 2004 in Sycamore.
George was a Veteran of the US Army and worked as a real estate developer. He was a former member of DeKalb Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; three children, Sydney (Paige) Stratton of DeKalb, Steven (Kay) Stratton of Williams Bay, Wisconsin and Stephanie (John) White of Warrenville, Illinois; two step-children, Steven (Megan) Maney of Oak Forest, Illinois and Chelsea (Ryan) Racine of Sycamore; ten grandchildren, Glenn (Mary) Stratton, Emily (Sam) Ihm, Andrew Stratton, Parker Stratton, Natalie Stratton, Patrick White, Ian Stratton, Shane Maney, Chloe Maney and Jack Racine; two great-grandchildren, Joey Stratton and Tessa Stratton; his siblings, John (Elizabeth) Stratton of Iowa City, Iowa, Donald Stratton of Plymouth, Indiana, Tess Heckert of Mendota, Illinois, Joan (Richard) Benson of Washington, Illinois and Kelly Plata of Montgomery, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Arlene Stratton, the mother of his children.
A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday with the Interim Rev. Lance Gackowski of the Trinity Lutheran Church officiating at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
