1/1
George S. Stratton Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George S. Stratton SR.

Born: December 17, 1937; in Waterman, IL

Died: August 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

George S. Stratton SR., 82, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at His home.

He was born December 17, 1937 in Waterman, Illinois, the son of William Raymond and Roberta (John) Stratton. George married Rhonda Maney on November 12, 2004 in Sycamore.

George was a Veteran of the US Army and worked as a real estate developer. He was a former member of DeKalb Elks Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; three children, Sydney (Paige) Stratton of DeKalb, Steven (Kay) Stratton of Williams Bay, Wisconsin and Stephanie (John) White of Warrenville, Illinois; two step-children, Steven (Megan) Maney of Oak Forest, Illinois and Chelsea (Ryan) Racine of Sycamore; ten grandchildren, Glenn (Mary) Stratton, Emily (Sam) Ihm, Andrew Stratton, Parker Stratton, Natalie Stratton, Patrick White, Ian Stratton, Shane Maney, Chloe Maney and Jack Racine; two great-grandchildren, Joey Stratton and Tessa Stratton; his siblings, John (Elizabeth) Stratton of Iowa City, Iowa, Donald Stratton of Plymouth, Indiana, Tess Heckert of Mendota, Illinois, Joan (Richard) Benson of Washington, Illinois and Kelly Plata of Montgomery, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Arlene Stratton, the mother of his children.

A Private Graveside Service will be held on Saturday with the Interim Rev. Lance Gackowski of the Trinity Lutheran Church officiating at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 26, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with George out at South Pointe. He was a wonderful man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Nicole Galindo
Friend
August 26, 2020
Rhonda, my most sincere condolences to you and your entire family at this time of loss.
Janet George
August 26, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of George Stratton. Though we have never met, we have experienced many of George's adventures through the stories told by his children. Rest in peace...
Dan, Karen, Garret & Gabby Clasen
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved