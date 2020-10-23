George Washington Bradley, IV
Born: May 11, 1946; in Drexelhill, PA
Died: October 21, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
George Washington Bradley IV, 74, of DeKalb, Ill., died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at home.
Born May 11, 1946, in Drexelhill., Pa., the son of George W. (III) and Katherine (Steinbach) Bradley, George married Theresa Ann Van Lannen on Oct. 31, 2001, in Sycamore.
A 1972 graduate of Central College in Iowa, where he was a member of Alpha Psi Omega honorary fraternity and received a Bachelor of Arts in English, speech and theatre, George was the director of Technical Theatre at DeKalb High School for 18 years. Also having an interest in Industry Education, George worked for AutoMeter for several years, retiring in 2009. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War, 1966-1968 in Texas. George was a Cub Scout leader, coached A-DeKalb team, park district softball and soccer.
George is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, Jennifer Catherine (Samuel) Marks of Des Moines, Ia., Geoffrey Owen (Jenny) Bradley of Batavia, Jessica Emily (Doug) Martha of Plainfield, and Nicholas Charles (Andra) Bradley of Chicago; stepchildren, Christine Lynn (Mike) Serge of DeKalb and Robert Lee Damrow of Radcliff, Ky.; grandchildren, Lilly, Joselyn, Owen, Piper, Finn, Ava and Logan; the mother of his children, Diane Musilek of DeKalb; step-grandchildren, William, Tim, Sarrah, Chase, Cody and Ciara; brother, Scott Bradley; a niece; and a nephew.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Michael Bradley; and his great-grandpa, "Grins" George Bradley Sr., who pitched the first official no-hit, no-run game in major league history for the St. Louis Brown Stockings in 1876.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a fund to be established later.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 815-895-6589.Visit www.olsonfh.com
to express condolences.