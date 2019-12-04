|
|
Gert Wylde
Born: August 29, 1930; in Sycamore, IL
Died: November 26, 2019; in Genoa, IL
Gert Wylde, 89, loving mother, grandmother, great grandma, great great grandma of Genoa died Tuesday,November 26, 2019 at Bethany Nursing Home.
She was born August 29, 1930 in Sycamore, daughter of John Albin and Nellie Victoria (Stromberg) Johnson. She married Roland (Squeak) Wylde on November 6, 1948 in Sycamore.
Squeak and Gert farmed for years on Genoa Belvidere Blacktop Road farm. Gert also worked at Bob's Royal Blue as a cashier and 22 years for the Genoa-Kingston School District.
She loved her family more than anything, especially watching her kids, grand kids, and great grand kids playing multiple sports. She was a member of the G-K Sports Booster Club from their beginning. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa.
Survivors include her children, Elroy Wylde, Vicky Vosburgh, Kathy Harrolle, Jeff (Gayl) Wylde, Cindy (Brad) Busch, Dan Wylde, Randy (Lisa) Wylde, 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 great- great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 2 grandchildren, Amy and Jami Harrolle, one brother Verner Johnson, sisters, Verna Malquist, Marion Nelson, Evelyn Werthwein, 2 son-in-laws, Bill Vosburgh, Doug Decker.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7th from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 33930 N. State Road, Genoa, IL.
Her Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 PM at the Church with a luncheon to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts for Gert Wylde can be made to and Lurie Children's Hospital.
Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019