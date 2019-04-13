Home

Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
Born: February 13, 1939

Died: March 27, 2019

Gertrude Mae (Teninty) Bankston, 80, of North Ft. Myers, FL passed away March 27, 2019.

She was born in Chicago, IL on February 13, 1939 to Jack and Elsie Teninty. She graduated high school from Mellen, WI in 1957. Later she worked at the telephone company in Chicago.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Bankston, whom she married on April 22, 1999; four sons, Michael Guzy, Eric Guzy, Joel Guzy, and Erin Graupe; 19 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

Trudi was a member of Mensa International. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls, knitting, and doing other crafts, as well as participating in church activities. She was a great friend, a good listener, and had a kind heart.

Memorial services are pending.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019
