|
|
Giuseppe Pascolini
Giuseppe â€œJoeâ€ Pascolini, 66, of Sycamore, born in Acerra Italy, October 18, 1953, passed away February 26, 2020.
He was the Beloved husband of Pamela and devoted father to seven children, Joey Marie Coughlin (Ryan), Jamie Andonopoulos (Ari), Jan, Jennifer Kaus (Jason) Francesco (Sydney), Giovanni and Massimo. He was the proud grandfather of 12 who adored him.
Giuseppe raised a family that he was very proud of. He will be deeply missed by his family, as well as many relatives and friends in Italy and in the U.S.
Memorial service to be held Saturday, March 7, at 10 AM at Christ Community Church 2350 Pride Ave. DeKalb Il. 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020