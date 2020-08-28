1/1
Gladys C. Burdick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys C. Burdick

Born: June 27, 1925; in Decorah, IA

Died: August 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Gladys C. Burdick, 95, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 27, 1925 in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Selma Olivia (Fadness) Sanderson.

Gladys married Wilford Burdick on July 1, 1950 in DeKalb, Illinois. Gladys was employed at Turner Brass for 38 years retiring in 1987. She enjoyed painting pictures.

She is survived by her brother, Norton (Norma) Sanderson of Cordova, Illinois; her daughter, Carlynn (Jack) Harrum of Waterloo, Iowa; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford, six sisters and two brothers.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Chaplain Lance Mennen of Heartland Hospice officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.

Visitation will be from Noon until the time of service.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both visitation and service.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Rest in peace Gladys.
Gerri Clarner Shearer
Friend
August 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Trina Olson-Jones
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved