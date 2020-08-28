Gladys C. Burdick
Born: June 27, 1925; in Decorah, IA
Died: August 25, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Gladys C. Burdick, 95, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 27, 1925 in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Selma Olivia (Fadness) Sanderson.
Gladys married Wilford Burdick on July 1, 1950 in DeKalb, Illinois. Gladys was employed at Turner Brass for 38 years retiring in 1987. She enjoyed painting pictures.
She is survived by her brother, Norton (Norma) Sanderson of Cordova, Illinois; her daughter, Carlynn (Jack) Harrum of Waterloo, Iowa; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford, six sisters and two brothers.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Chaplain Lance Mennen of Heartland Hospice officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
Visitation will be from Noon until the time of service.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both visitation and service.
