Gladys Marie Willstead
Born: July 14, 1931; in Harmon, IL
Died: February 25, 2020; in Dixon, IL
Gladys Marie Willstead, 88, of Amboy, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Liberty Court Assisted Living & Memory Care in Dixon, IL. She worked for Raynor Garage Door, for 30 years prior to retiring.
Gladys was born, July 14, 1931, in Harmon, IL, the daughter of John and Lucinda (Porter) Jacobs. She married Russell Willstead on August 29, 1947, in Dixon IL. He preceded her in death on July 26, 1988. She was a member of Amboy Baptist Church. Gladys enjoyed camping and fishing at Morrison State Park, doing crossword puzzles and embroidering. She loved watching Gun Smoke along with eating popcorn, and having a beer.
She is survived by her three children, Dan (Eileen) Willstead of Dixon, Pam (Frank) Ottengheime of Shabbona, Mike (Jill) Willstead of Dixon; eight grandchildren, Anna (John) Schoon, Phillip (Brenda) Willstead, Brian (Tiffany) Willstead, Brad (Jennifer) Willstead, Brandie (Martin) Miller, Erin (Dan) McRoberts, Ryane (Charlie) Leifheit, Jordan (Angela) Willstead; 19 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; two siblings, Earl Jacobs, Grace Willstead both of Harmon; and several nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Willstead; four siblings, Helen DeWally, John Jacobs, Jr., Lucille Bohn, and Dora Mae Dimmig.
A memorial gathering will be from 1p.m. - 3:00 p.m, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Dixon, followed by a prayer service at 3:00 p.m., with Chaplain Dan Kennedy, officiating. Private burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Unity Hospice 915 N Caron Rd, Rochelle, IL, 61068.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020