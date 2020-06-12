Glen R. GoldenBorn: March 6, 1939; in Flora, ILDied: May 13, 2020; in Gilbert, AZGlen R. Golden, 81, passed away peacefully May 13, 2020 at Banner Gateway Hospital in Gilbert, Arizona, with his wife at his side. Glen was born March 6, 1939 in Flora, IL to Albert and Wanda (Walters) Golden. Glen grew up on a farm outside of Dekalb, IL where he excelled at wrestling and football, later getting a scholarship to Iowa State.With his brothers Kenny and Jerry he ran Golden Brother's Gulf station on route 23 in Dekalb. He married Ona Williams on Aug. 12, 1961 and served for two years in the US Army. Glen was outgoing, good-humored and never passed up an opportunity to talk to a stranger or help a neighbor. In 1976 the family moved to a farm outside of Lee, IL and in 1999 they retired to Gold Canyon, Arizona.He is survived by his wife, Ona, his sons Greg (Leah) and Jeff (Ginger), his granddaughter Jessica Neves (Bobby) and great-grandson Nolan, his granddaughter Heidi Jimenez (Joey), great-grandsons Lincoln and Liam, and several nieces andnephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and one sister.