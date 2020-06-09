I had Mr Erickson for band at DHS. High School was a total emotional train wreck for me. But Mr Erickson was calm and quiet and always there to allow me to explore and release whatever I was going through through music. He never made me solo but still allowed me to play rhythm piano. His quiet demeanor created a student initiated atmosphere. He put up with a lot. I appreciate him being there for me. Very talented man but you'd never know becauae he was so soft spoken about his own achievements. He really was focuaed on the achievement of his students. He ahould be proud. I wish he could come see me playing in the Dekalb and Wheaton Municipal bands. I know he would not be surprised. Thank you Mr Erickson. To the Erickson family my prayers go out to you.

Martha Jacobson

Student