Glen P. Ericksen
1951 - 2020
Glen P. Ericksen

Born: August 16, 1951; in Libertyville, IL

Died: June 5, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Glen P. Ericksen, 68, of DeKalb, IL, formerly of Antioch, IL, passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb, IL. He was born August 16, 1951 in Libertyville, IL the son of Warren P. and Phyllis L. (Hughes) Ericksen. He was married to Dawn Ahrweiler on May 25, 1974 in Villa Park, IL. Their son Mark was born July 26,1984 in DeKalb, IL.

Glen graduated from Antioch HS where he played trumpet in the bands. He continued his trumpet studies (BS Music Education) with Ron Modell at Northern Illinois University and received the Outstanding Freshman Band Student award. He also achieved a Master of Music (MM) degree in Theory and Composition at NIU. Glen's further graduate studies were in Educational Administration where he completed the IL Administrator's Certificate.

Glen was a music educator all his life. He was the high school band director at Genoa Kingston High School for two years. He was band director at DeKalb High School for almost 30 years. He also served as district Music Coordinator. His students achieved many competition awards, especially the jazz ensemble, over the years. The bands travelled to New York City, New Orleans and Orlando, Florida performing in parades, churches, concert halls, open air venues, and Disney World.

Glen was the director of the Jazz Ensemble at Waubonsee Community college for a brief time. He played trumpet for many years in the De Kalb Municipal Band summer concert series in Hopkins Park. Glen composed and arranged music for the NIU Jazz Ensemble, Aberdeen WA High School Orchestra and other Illinois schools. Glen was a member Phi Mu Alpha Music Fraternity at NIU, MENC Music Educators National Conference and IHSA Illinois High School Association music division for the Fox Valley Region.

Glen is survived by his wife Dawn (Ahrweiler) Ericksen, his son Mark Ericksen of Baltimore, MD, his siblings Rick Ericksen of Ridgeland, MS and his sister Wendy (Ericksen) Tumminello of Lindenhurst, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Glen was preceded in death by his father Warren P. Ericksen and his mother Phyllis L.(Hughes) Ericksen of Antioch, IL and his brother Paul G. Ericksen of Galena, IL.

Funeral arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, IL, Final interment is private. A future celebration of life will be planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Glen P. Ericksen Memorial Fund, addressed to the Ericksen Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Mr Ericksen was a great teacher and I had so much fun over the years in band. It was a huge part of my HS life - marching band, pep band, and symphonic. I still have great memories of it. Mr Ericksen encouraged us and helped us all. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Michael Griffiths
Student
June 8, 2020
Glen was a soft spoken gentleman. He will be missed by many.
Pam Listy
June 8, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Mr. E's passing. He was a great guy and I loved being in the DHS band with him.
Julie Hapeman
Student
June 8, 2020
I had Mr Erickson for band at DHS. High School was a total emotional train wreck for me. But Mr Erickson was calm and quiet and always there to allow me to explore and release whatever I was going through through music. He never made me solo but still allowed me to play rhythm piano. His quiet demeanor created a student initiated atmosphere. He put up with a lot. I appreciate him being there for me. Very talented man but you'd never know becauae he was so soft spoken about his own achievements. He really was focuaed on the achievement of his students. He ahould be proud. I wish he could come see me playing in the Dekalb and Wheaton Municipal bands. I know he would not be surprised. Thank you Mr Erickson. To the Erickson family my prayers go out to you.
Martha Jacobson
Student
June 8, 2020
Remember the days of playing in the band, and video tapping the half time shows for Mr. Ericksen. A person that was very dedicated to teaching the art of music to students. My thought and prayers to his family.
JohnIL Scott
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Balika
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Mr.Ericksen helped me do much in my musical career helped me be a better kid and taught me to always believe in myself and to never give up on my self in anything I choose to do in life he was one of my most fav teachers I will
Never forget you mr. e you will always be HBF to me RIP to a great man god bless you
Bob Lavigne
Student
June 8, 2020
Thinking of you all. I had Mr. Ericksen at DHS for band!!! We had so much fun! Hes a wonderful man. Hugs & prayers to you all.
Kandi Baars Talley
Student
June 8, 2020
My most sincere condolences to you and your family. Your in my thoughts and prayers.
Khris Coppola
Student
June 8, 2020
Band at DHS was really my whole HS life. All my friends were in band - I spent more time in the band room than anywhere else even to the point that it served as my locker. Mr. Ericksen was absolutely the reason. He was a mentor, a leader, a quiet force of nature, and just one of the all around best people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. A bit of light went out of the world when he left it. I'm so grateful for everything he did for me. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Thank you for sharing him with so many students over the years.
CARA HERBIG
Student
