Glen P. Ericksen
Born: August 16, 1951; in Libertyville, IL
Died: June 5, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Glen P. Ericksen, 68, of DeKalb, IL, formerly of Antioch, IL, passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb, IL. He was born August 16, 1951 in Libertyville, IL the son of Warren P. and Phyllis L. (Hughes) Ericksen. He was married to Dawn Ahrweiler on May 25, 1974 in Villa Park, IL. Their son Mark was born July 26,1984 in DeKalb, IL.
Glen graduated from Antioch HS where he played trumpet in the bands. He continued his trumpet studies (BS Music Education) with Ron Modell at Northern Illinois University and received the Outstanding Freshman Band Student award. He also achieved a Master of Music (MM) degree in Theory and Composition at NIU. Glen's further graduate studies were in Educational Administration where he completed the IL Administrator's Certificate.
Glen was a music educator all his life. He was the high school band director at Genoa Kingston High School for two years. He was band director at DeKalb High School for almost 30 years. He also served as district Music Coordinator. His students achieved many competition awards, especially the jazz ensemble, over the years. The bands travelled to New York City, New Orleans and Orlando, Florida performing in parades, churches, concert halls, open air venues, and Disney World.
Glen was the director of the Jazz Ensemble at Waubonsee Community college for a brief time. He played trumpet for many years in the De Kalb Municipal Band summer concert series in Hopkins Park. Glen composed and arranged music for the NIU Jazz Ensemble, Aberdeen WA High School Orchestra and other Illinois schools. Glen was a member Phi Mu Alpha Music Fraternity at NIU, MENC Music Educators National Conference and IHSA Illinois High School Association music division for the Fox Valley Region.
Glen is survived by his wife Dawn (Ahrweiler) Ericksen, his son Mark Ericksen of Baltimore, MD, his siblings Rick Ericksen of Ridgeland, MS and his sister Wendy (Ericksen) Tumminello of Lindenhurst, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his father Warren P. Ericksen and his mother Phyllis L.(Hughes) Ericksen of Antioch, IL and his brother Paul G. Ericksen of Galena, IL.
Funeral arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, IL, Final interment is private. A future celebration of life will be planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Glen P. Ericksen Memorial Fund, addressed to the Ericksen Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.