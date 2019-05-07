GLENDA BEARDIN



Born: June 30, 1954; in Rochelle, IL



Died: May 4, 2019; in Rockford, IL



Glenda Beardin, 64, of Rochelle, Illinois, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.



She was born June 30, 1954, in Rochelle, Illinois, the daughter of John "Jack" and Glendolyn "Pat" (Hubbard) Carson. Glenda married Roger R. Beardin on July 2, 1984 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Glenda was a self employed Nail Technician at Diane's 5th Street Studio in DeKalb. She loved spending time outside in her flowerbeds and playing with her granddaughters. When she couldn't be outside she enjoyed classic board games, computer games, crocheting, knitting, tatting or just sitting down for a chat. She loved finding hidden treasures at craft shows and antique shops and turning them into her own homemade treasures. Glenda had hundreds of clients over the years and some became good friends. All her clients knew her famous quote "Nails are Jewels not Tools"



She is survived by her husband, Roger; son, Tracy (Carrie) Whipple of Brownsburg, Indiana; daughter, Tawnya (Jerrod) Liezert ; granddaughters, Aubry and Makenzie Liezert all of Rochelle; three brothers, John (Bonnie) Carson of Ashton, Joel (Lisa) Carson of Rochelle, James (Michelle) Carson of Rochelle; three sisters, Belinda (Don) Luxton of Rochelle, Lucinda (Lorenzo) Gonzales of Natalia, Texas, Rhonda (Charles) Vardman of Creston; several nieces, nephews; and two spoiled cats.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Glenda Beardin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Beardin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary