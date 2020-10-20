Glenda Jean Heinkel
Born: October 3, 1944
Died: October 11, 2020
On Sunday, October 11th, 2020 our dear mother, Glenda Jean (McConnaughay) Heinkel, wonderful wife and incredible grandma earned her wings and is our forever angel watching over us all. Her family was the center of her universe. She always made her husband, children, and grandchildren her priority. She gave her family unconditional love and happiness and will be missed dearly.
Glenda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dennis Heinkel, daughter Christina (Thomas) Senne of Bolingbrook, IL, daughter Lisa (Tim) Brewer of Pickett, WI and youngest daughter Nicole (Matthew) Figura of Plainfield, IL and five beautiful grandchildren, Alexandra & Gabrielle Senne and Summer, Tyler & Danielle Brewer. Glenda was recently surprised with blessed news of a sixth grandchild on the way with Matthew & Nicole in April 2021. A prayer was answered for this long-awaited gift of life.
She is also survived by two sisters in Geneva and St. Charles, IL, a special aunt Rosemary McConnaughay, Elburn, IL, special first cousins Sharon (Thad) Wisniowski, Dale (Catherine Anne) McConnaughay, Mark McConnaughay, Elgin IL, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Glenda was born on October 3rd, 1944 and raised in Geneva, IL where she attended and graduated from Geneva High School, class of 1962. She was given the nickname of "Chief" by her classmates as her father was Chief of Police in Geneva, IL. She attended Madison Business College in Madison, WI where she met the love of her life, Dennis Heinkel, formerly of Hayward, WI. They graduated in 1964 and Dennis followed Glenda to Geneva, IL to make sure she wouldn't get away!
They both started their work life with Dennis at the Aurora Beacon-News in Aurora, IL and Glenda at Chicago Title and Trust Co. in Geneva, IL. Wedding bells rang on October 17th, 1964 as the couple was married in Geneva, IL and settled in St. Charles, IL. Glenda found a new position with Leo G. Lauzen Co. Accounting Services where she applied her bookkeeping skills in handling the books for 40 small businesses in the Fox Valley area. After that employment, Comers Bulk Plant and Welding Services, a client of Lauzen's, enticed her to come work for them. In 1969, when their first daughter Christina arrived, she became both a stay-at-home Mom and a work-at-home Mom for Comers until the arrival of her second daughter, Lisa in 1971. At that moment, family became the priority. When the girls started elementary school, Glenda resumed her part-time at home bookkeeping duties adding two clients to her workload, Townhouse Books of St. Charles, IL and Robbins Books of Geneva, IL.
In 1982, Glenda and Dennis were surprised and overjoyed with the arrival of their third daughter, Nicole. Family again became the priority and work ended. When the older girls graduated from St. Charles High School and went off to college, the family moved to Sycamore, IL to be closer to Dennis's work.
Many good family years were spent at their beautiful home on Deerpath Road in Sycamore, IL as the family grew through marriages and grandchildren. Glenda concentrated on her cooking and baking skills; she was known for her Italian family recipes for special sauce pastas, Italian rosette's, Christmas cookies and her Heavenly Chocolate cake. She also became proficient at hand-painted ceramics that adorn our homes today.
Retirement came in 2005 and they snow-birded between Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois and then purchased a condo in Kings Point, a 'resort like' over 55 gated community in Sun City Center, FL. Glenda enticed her best friend and sister-in-law, Carol (George) Mourousias to move to Kings Point and many great times were had. Glenda was blessed to have her children and grandchildren spend their family vacations visiting her in Florida. Snow birding continued until 2014 when our beloved Glenda was diagnosed with cancer. After treatments in IL, they became permanent residents of Florida with occasional visits up north to visit family.
Glenda fought the good fight and stayed strong for her family. We were blessed to have six more years with her after her diagnosis and we appreciated every minute. Our conversations always ended with an 'I love you' and they were especially meaningful during those years. Glenda and Dennis have had a lifetime of so many wonderful business associates, friends, neighbors, family memories and support, but most importantly, each other's love.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Mary (Perrone) McConnaughay, very special Uncle Terry and Aunt Rocky (Perrone) McConnaughay, Grandma "Nana" Theresa Perrone, and her brother Robert McConnaughay.
The Heinkel family wishes to thank the Cypress Creek Assisted Living staff for their overwhelming compassion and concern for Glenda's health. The excellent loving care that was provided during her stay is very appreciated. The wonderful nursing group including Julie and Shannon, along with the amazing care giver aides Joy, Sharay, Maria's and many more. We would also like to thank the wonderful Chaplain Sister Maria from Life Path Hospice, Tampa, for leading the family in prayer, the beautiful vocal and the kind compassionate words she so eloquently expressed to us all. We are so very grateful to have had all your comfort and solace during this difficult time.
The family will have a private ceremony and share our beloved memories of our dear Wife, Mother and Grandma at Zoar Cemetery, Rosendale WI in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to philsfriends.org
or American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
in Glenda's name. Please reference "The National Cremation and Burial Society, Ruskin FL" for additional information: www.nationalcremation.com/location/ruskin
A Mother's Love,
Beautiful, Unconditional and... Forever.