Glendola L. Barshinger
Born: June 27, 1932; in DeKalb, IL
Died: February 9, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Glendola L."Glennie" Barshinger, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Oakcrest Area Retirement Center in DeKalb.
She was born June 27, 1932 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret (Lund )Bowman.
Glennie married Kenneth E. Barshinger on May 27, 1951. Glennie was a member of First Lutheran Church and DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Home Extension and and Heart Fund volunteer .
She is survived by four daughters, Sheri (Bob) Millspaugh of Waterman, Teri (Rob) Wessels of Waterman, Jeri (Mike) Moore of Woodridge and Peg (Chet) Carroll of Waterman; eleven grandchildren, Trysha, Nate, Chris, Laura, Robert, Kate, Joe, Lisa, Chris, Brandon and Shanon; twenty one Â great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth in November of 2017; two grandsons, Kenny Wessels and Steven Millspaugh; her brother, Robert Bowman.
The Funeral Service be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 324 North Third Street , DeKalb, with the Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt officiating, reception to follow. Burial will be at Afton Township Cemetery after the reception.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Glendola L. Barshinger Memorial Fund, addressed to the Barshinger Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020