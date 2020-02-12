Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Glendola Barshinger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
324 North Third Street
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Burial
Following Services
Afton Township Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Glendola Barshinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glendola L. Barshinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glendola L. Barshinger Obituary
Glendola L. Barshinger

Born: June 27, 1932; in DeKalb, IL

Died: February 9, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Glendola L."Glennie" Barshinger, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Oakcrest Area Retirement Center in DeKalb.

She was born June 27, 1932 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret (Lund )Bowman.

Glennie married Kenneth E. Barshinger on May 27, 1951. Glennie was a member of First Lutheran Church and DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Home Extension and and Heart Fund volunteer .

She is survived by four daughters, Sheri (Bob) Millspaugh of Waterman, Teri (Rob) Wessels of Waterman, Jeri (Mike) Moore of Woodridge and Peg (Chet) Carroll of Waterman; eleven grandchildren, Trysha, Nate, Chris, Laura, Robert, Kate, Joe, Lisa, Chris, Brandon and Shanon; twenty one Â great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth in November of 2017; two grandsons, Kenny Wessels and Steven Millspaugh; her brother, Robert Bowman.

The Funeral Service be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, 324 North Third Street , DeKalb, with the Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt officiating, reception to follow. Burial will be at Afton Township Cemetery after the reception.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Glendola L. Barshinger Memorial Fund, addressed to the Barshinger Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glendola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -